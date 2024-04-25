Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Weighs In On New AEW Champ Swerve Strickland

This past Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland made history by becoming the first Black man to win the AEW World Championship. Reactions have since poured in from around the wrestling world, including from former WCW star Kevin Sullivan. Speaking on his podcast, "Tuesday with The Taskmaster," Sullivan explained that he knew Strickland from visiting an independent promotion in the Pacific Northwest, and he had spoken to the AEW star as recently as last week.

"I told [Strickland] he'd be a big star," Sullivan said. "The way he carries himself, and the way his hand movements are — it's almost like he can get stuff over with his hands and his body language, where you really think he's an arrogant son of a gun. But on the other hand, if he wants to be a babyface — I've seen him do both. When he's selling, he looks like he's getting killed."

Though he is undeniably a fan of Strickland, Sullivan did share that he believes AEW could have done a better job of crowning its new world champion. Comparing the situation to the feud between Taz and Sabu in the 1990s, Sullivan said both stories went on for too long before the payoff finally arrived. Nonetheless, Sullivan thinks Strickland has what it takes to present an impressive title run.

"They missed the mark, maybe, but if anybody can make up [for] that, it's this kid," Sullivan continued. "He's terrific and a great guy."

Following his win on Sunday, the AEW World Champion competed on last night's "AEW Dynamite," picking up a non-title victory against Kyle Fletcher. Strickland is reportedly set to open this week's "AEW Collision," with the company looking to capitalize on a significant lead-in from an NBA playoff game.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Tuesday with The Taskmaster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.