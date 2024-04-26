WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Addresses Comparisons To Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has firmly established herself as a main event player since moving to "WWE Smackdown" earlier this year, and she's now eager to face a star of the women's division, Bianca Belair.

Stratton impressed many people during her run on "NXT," as well as her performance in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. Since her move to the blue brand, she has picked up victories over the likes of Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Michin, and seemed to be gearing herself up for a potential showdown with Belair, but that match has yet to happen. During a recent interview with "TV Insider," Stratton explained that she is very similar to Belair and looks forward to facing her, while also naming ther WWE Superstars she would like to mix it up with.

"I feel like Bianca and I have similar backgrounds, similar styles. She calls herself the EST. She may have been the EST with her other opponents, but she has never faced anyone like Tiffany Stratton. So, she isn't going to be the EST anymore. I think there are so many amazing matches lined up for me. Me against Asuka. Me against Charlotte. Me against Io Sky. I'm so excited for the future."

Stratton and Belair have technically crossed paths twice already in WWE, the first being in Stratton's main roster debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble where Belair lasted until the final five, while Stratton lasted until the final four. The second was during the Elimination Chamber match, where Stratton was eliminated second, while Belair was only moments away from winning the match but was ultimately eliminated by Liv Morgan.