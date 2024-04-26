TNA's Nic Nemeth Jokes About Taking Over All This Injured Indie Star's Bookings

Nic Nemeth seems to be on quite a roll since his departure from WWE, considering that he's the reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship and recently main evented TNA Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view. However, according to Nemeth, in a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," he might have an even more packed schedule due to the injury Matt Cardona recently suffered. Nemeth first started by wishing Cardona the best but then sarcastically thanked him for all the new bookings he would be taking.

"Best wishes, get well soon buddy, and thanks for all the new bookings I'm about to take for the next three months," said the NJPW and TNA star. Nemeth's co-host and AEW star, Thunder Rosa, thought he was joking, but he explained that he was being serious. "I'm not doing that out of fun, I got 19 new emails the day he got surgery that says, 'Hi, Zack told us that ...' I was like 'Alright, yeah, yeah, I'll see what I can do,'" said Nemeth.

With Nemeth's current deal in TNA, he seems to have the freedom to compete in multiple promotions. However, his newfound freedom hasn't been all plain sailing for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion as he explained the challenges he's faced in both the TNA and NJPW locker rooms. According to the former WWE star, he's struggled with not knowing too many people in either promotion, as well as the lack of many conveniences he had in WWE.

Cardona recently tore his pectoral muscle, requiring surgery that will keep him out of action for a while.

