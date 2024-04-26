Mark Briscoe Comments On Decades-Long ROH Career, Being A Veteran In The Locker Room

Having been with Ring of Honor since its formative days with his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe has literally seen and done it all in the promotion. That's especially true coming off Supercard of Honor, where Briscoe defeated friend Eddie Kingston to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship, his first reign as a World Champion. The victory only enhances Briscoe's status within ROH as not just a long-time veteran, but a locker room leader.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" last Friday, Briscoe talked about his twenty-year tenure in Ring of Honor, and how it felt now to be on top of a promotion, and one of the last remaining ROH originals, after a period where some thought ROH may have been heading towards its final curtain.

"Man, it's cool," Briscoe said. "It's really cool...The first thing that comes to mind is it's still, it's like a fluid situation. It's still...a living, breathing thing, where Ring of Honor has been through so many different...phases and different interactions. And I mean, now we actually have more horsepower than we've ever had.

"We have a bigger vehicle, we have a bigger platform. And just the potential that the current Ring of Honor has, and you see it with each and every PPV. Every PPV is a grand slam. I mean, we're killing every single PPV. And just with all the ammo and all the fuel that we have right now, it's really exciting times man, it really is."

