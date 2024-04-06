Mark Briscoe Defeats Eddie Kingston, Wins ROH World Championship At Supercard Of Honor

The main event of ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 was an emotional one for everyone involved. On April 5, 2013, the late Jay Briscoe defeated Kevin Steen (now known as Kevin Owens in WWE) at Supercard of Honor VII to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career. Fast forward 11 years later, Jay's little brother Mark, a man who has came close to winning the ROH World Championship on multiple occasions in the past, got his chance to dethrone the Mad King himself, Eddie Kingston.

Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli in September 2023, Kingston has done a lot with the ROH World Championship. He made it part of the now separated Continental Crown, he defended it nearly a dozen times against opponents from all over the world, and knew the meaning behind the date he was wrestling Briscoe on. To add to the big match feel, Briscoe walked out to his old entrance music, "Gimme Back My Bullets" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and was willing to put himself through hell in order to achieve the same destiny his late brother achieved 11 years earlier. Battered, bruised, and donning the crimson mask, Briscoe hit the 'Jay Driller,' his brother's old finisher, to keep Kingston down for the three count and became the new ROH World Champion.

After the match, Briscoe was showered with streamers from the fans, and was congratulated by his family, who rushed the ring to put the new champion on their shoulders. The locker room also emptied and came to the ring to join in the celebrations, with stars like Jay Lethal and Matt Taven being unable to keep themselves from shedding a few tears. While Briscoe and Kingston went to war over the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor, they will soon be joining forces, as they are set to team up with Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty to take on the House of Black on April 21.