Adam Copeland To Lead Team Against House Of Black In Six-Man Tag Match At AEW Dynasty

Add another match to the AEW Dynasty PPV card. On Saturday's "AEW Collision," it was announced that TNT Champion Adam Copeland would be teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston to take on Malaki Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King, collectively known as the House of Black.

The confrontation was set up following "Collision's" opening match, which saw Copeland defeat Matt Cardona in an open challenge for the TNT title. After Copeland's victory, the lights went out in familiar fashion, and when they came back on, Black was in the ring. Copeland was then attacked from behind by Buddy Matthews. As the heels were laying waste to the TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe ran down to help and was subsequently joined by Eddie Kingston, causing the House of Black to retreat, avoiding escalation. Later in the broadcast, Copeland was joined by Briscoe and Kingston backstage; they collectively challenged House of Black to a match at Dynasty, and the match was soon made official.

Briscoe and Kingston will face one another next Friday, prior to Dynasty, at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor show in Philadelphia, where Kingston will put his ROH World Championship on the line; Kingston and Briscoe faced each other several times in Ring of Honor tag team action about a decade ago, with Mark's late brother Jay by his side while Kingston teamed with Homicide. Briscoe has also been engaged in an ongoing feud with the House of Black for months. Kingston, on the other hand, has very little history with House of Black, while Copeland has no history at all with any of the other five men in the match, though he did briefly share the ring with Black and interact with Matthews during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

