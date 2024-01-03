AEW Star Mark Briscoe Names 'Career-Defining' Match He Had Alongside Late Brother Jay

Mark and the late Jay Briscoe have been involved in a plethora of memorable tag team bouts throughout the years. During a signing with "K&S WrestleFest," Mark was asked about his thoughts on the Double Dog Collar match he and his brother Jay had against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at ROH Final Battle 2022.

"Definitely one of my favorite matches in all these years," Briscoe said. "I think it was a career-defining match for my brother and myself. That was just last year, just over a year ago, so that's 22 years into the tag team career of Dem Boyz ... Since Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor, that's kind of the most eyes we've probably had on us in the States anyway. We wrestled [at the] Tokyo Dome, Madison Square Garden, Arena Mexico, but that Dog Collar match, I just feel like that was another stratosphere of eyes on the match."

Last year, Briscoe described the Double Dog Collar match as "physically taxing," but found it to be "such a breeze" mentally. He also mentioned both teams wanted to keep things simple and make it look like a real fight. The gimmick bout at Final Battle in December 2022 ultimately saw the Briscoes defeat FTR to become the record-setting 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. Tragically, Jay was killed in a road accident the following month; Mark vacated the tag team belts on the March 10, 2023, episode of "AEW Rampage."

