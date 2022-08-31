Former WWE And Impact Star Returns To AEW And Aligns With New Manager

W. Morrisey is back in All Elite Wrestling.

On Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Wingmen came to the ring with picketing signs in hand to protest their lack of television time. They aired their frustrations on the mic, but they didn't talk for long. Morrissey's music hit and the seven-foot giant sauntered to the ring where he quickly laid waste to all four men.

As Morrissey stood tall in the ring, Stokely Hathaway walked down to the ring to join him and handed Morrissey his business card. Morrissey and Hathaway exchanged a nod and walked up the entrance aisle together.

Tony Schiavone interrupted their departure and asked Hathaway why he's recently been handing out his business cards to various wrestlers. Hathaway became irate and Morrissey held him back before he stormed off.

Morrisey has not been seen on AEW programming since the May 4 edition of "Dynamite." He was first brought in by MJF as a mystery opponent for Wardlow. Prior to that, Morrissey was best known for his stint in WWE under the ring name Big Cass. While there, he formed a tag team with Enzo Amore. The two enjoyed a popular run in "NXT" before debuting on the main roster on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 32. They were split up in June of 2017 after Amore was attacked by an unknown assailant and it was later revealed to be Cass.

Cass was released by WWE in June of 2018. After enduring personal and physical struggles, he returned to the national stage in Impact Wrestling. He debuted with the company during the Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021. He feuded with the likes of Moose, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards before having his final match on an episode of "Impact on AXS TV" that aired in June.