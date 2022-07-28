Stokely Hathaway has been making some moves since joining AEW in May, managing Jade Cargill and her Baddies while also trying to introduce Leila Grey into the group (with mixed results). Now, this Friday on “AEW Rampage”, fans will be able to see Hathaway add a brand new client to his ensemble.

At the “Rampage” tapings last night following “AEW Dynamite,” Lee Moriarty officially cemented his heel turn by joining Hathaway following Moriarty’s match with former mentor Matt Sydal. Hathaway did not come out with Moriarty for the match, but appeared midway through, assisting the young AEW star in defeating Sydal before offering his business card after the match, which Moriarty accepted.

This shift to the dark side will come as no surprise to fans, as Moriarty had been teasing a heel turn the last few weeks after Hathaway offered him his services on the July 15 episode of “Rampage,” followed by Moriarty cheating to defeat Dante Martin the following week. It should be noted that Moriarty entered the ring for his match with Sydal from the so-called “heel tunnel,” further hinting at the turn.

This is Hathaway’s first male client since he joined AEW, but he may not be done just yet. Along with Grey, Hathaway was spotted earlier in the “Rampage” tapings watching Ethan Page’s victory over Leon Ruffin, hinting at Page’s possible inclusion in the group. Page was notably not accompanied by Men of the Year teammate Scorpio Sky or manager Dan Lambert during last night’s show.

All of this will be seen when “AEW Rampage” airs Friday night on TNT at its usual 10 p.m. EST. The show will also feature Anna Jay battling Ruby Soho and Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt taking on Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Berretta) in trios action.

