Stokely Hathaway has made his AEW debut.

Former manager of NXT 2.0’s Diamond Mine, Stokely Hathaway [FKA Malcolm Bivens] has made his AEW debut during tonight’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. During TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s manager, Mark Sterling was taken out by an interfering John Silver during Cargill’s title defense against Anna Jay, which led to Hathaway coming down to the ring during Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship match against Anna Jay. Cargill successfully defended her title by planting Anna Jay with the Jaded from the top rope to get the 1-2-3 due to the distraction by Hathaway.

Cargill has yet to lose a match since making her All Elite Wrestling debut in March 2021 and has compiled a 32-0 record with the company.

Hathaway was released by WWE this past April after a three-year run with the company.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing

