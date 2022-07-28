The 7/29 edition of “AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen” was taped from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, after the live telecast of 7/27 “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen” went off the air.

AEW tweeted out the following card for the show, including a promo segment featuring new ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Saturday @ #ROH's Death Before Dishonor, @ClaudioCSRO captured his first singles World Title when he won the #ROH World Championship. This Friday night on #AEWRampage: #FightForTheFallen we'll hear from *NEW* ROH World Champ Claudio Castagnoli @ 10pm ET / 9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/H1WTt1oNKK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

H/T to Wrestling Inc. reporter Tyler Miller for sending across the following spoilers:

* Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends defeated Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal

Cassidy pinned Dutt in a wildly-entertaining match with his Orange Punch finishing move. After the match, the heels attacked the babyfaces until TNT Champion Wardlow made the run-in and the save. AEW also teased a potential future bout between Wardlow and Lethal. Wardlow celebrated with the Best Friends after the brawl.

* Ethan Page defeated Leon Ruffin (FKA Leon Ruff in WWE NXT)

Page won a quick match with his Ego’s Edge maneuver. Interestingly, Page wasn’t accompanied to the match by his accomplices Scorpio Sky or Dan Lambert. Cameras showed Stokely Hathaway and Leila Grey watching the match from the backstage area.

* Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal via submission

This was a very good match. The crowd was so-so into it. Stokely interfered during the match to help Moriarty. It appears Stokely is managing Moriarty going forward. This alliance was teased on last week’s show when Moriarty defeated Dante Martin.

* ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli is interviewed by Tony Schiavone

Castagnoli receives a thunderous ovation that lasted several minutes. His Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) stablemate Wheeler Yuta then came out to the ring, also to a massive ovation. Chris Jericho interrupted the segment, leading to a back-and-forth between him and Yuta. This led to Yuta goading Jericho into a match at next week’s “AEW Dynamite” episode. The stipulation would be that if Yuta beats Jericho, he will get a title shot against Interim AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. As noted earlier, Jericho vs. Moxley for the title will take place at the “AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake” special episode in Minneapolis on August 10.

* Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho via submission

Jay won the main event bout by using her Queen Slayer submission hold. She used Ruby’s brace for leverage to choke out her opponent. The crowd was so-so into the match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]