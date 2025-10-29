AEW's MVP Breaks Silence On Heat, Lack Thereof With Speedball Mike Bailey

Not too long ago, reports claimed that MVP and the Hurt Syndicate had heat with their then-rivals, Jet Speed, particularly MVP taking issue with Mike Bailey and requests for the faction to drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the tag team at All In: Texas. Since then, the veteran has dismissed these reports in an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast.

"At no point did I ever say that I dislike Speedball Mike Bailey. I don't have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands, and we keep it moving; like, there is no issue there," MVP proclaimed, before setting the record straight that he has no problems with any of the talent that he works with in AEW. "Mike Bailey's one of the nicest guys around; I don't have a problem with him."

"It's bulls**t. Just straight bulls**t," MVP added, explaining that he's never been a fan of the dirtsheets, and noted how his personal opinion about the dirtsheets are that they're leeches. "They make a living off my profession and they give absolutely nothing," he said, before admitting that there are some wrestlers who do benefit from the dirtsheets and expressed that he actually understands why they leak information to cause noise on social media.