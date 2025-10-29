AEW's MVP Breaks Silence On Heat, Lack Thereof With Speedball Mike Bailey
Not too long ago, reports claimed that MVP and the Hurt Syndicate had heat with their then-rivals, Jet Speed, particularly MVP taking issue with Mike Bailey and requests for the faction to drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the tag team at All In: Texas. Since then, the veteran has dismissed these reports in an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast.
"At no point did I ever say that I dislike Speedball Mike Bailey. I don't have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands, and we keep it moving; like, there is no issue there," MVP proclaimed, before setting the record straight that he has no problems with any of the talent that he works with in AEW. "Mike Bailey's one of the nicest guys around; I don't have a problem with him."
"It's bulls**t. Just straight bulls**t," MVP added, explaining that he's never been a fan of the dirtsheets, and noted how his personal opinion about the dirtsheets are that they're leeches. "They make a living off my profession and they give absolutely nothing," he said, before admitting that there are some wrestlers who do benefit from the dirtsheets and expressed that he actually understands why they leak information to cause noise on social media.
Despite having strong opinions on the dirtsheets, MVP understands why they exist
MVP, despite echoing his sentiment on how the dirtsheets are leeches to the sport of pro wrestling, further explained how he sees wrestlers use dirtsheets to their advantage in the industry. "When you have one of these influential dirtsheet writers give you a positive review, then, because, for whatever ridiculous reason, and I'll get into that, so much gravitas is put on these idiots' opinions, it can get you more bookings! It can get you more money," he admitted.
"So, I think, one of the problems is: we have a generation of wrestlers that are wrestling for an audience of one," MVP boldly proclaimed. "Instead of the audience that's in the House, because they want somebody to, you know, give them a favorable star rating." The veteran further expressed that he doesn't blame the wrestlers for doing this and understands it from a fan perspective as well, as fans all simply want to peek behind the curtain.
However, MVP stood firm in his resolve about dirtsheets despite this. "But as a wrestler, I feel these people make a living off my career, my business. They take and they give nothing," he noted. "Professionally speaking? What happens in the booking room, what happens in the locker room? Should stay in the locker room. Should stay in the office."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.