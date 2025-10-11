MVP Blasts Wrestling Journalism 'Leeches' Who Reported Rumors Of AEW Locker Room Heat

During The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Championship reign, reports emerged that claimed that MVP specifically took issue with "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, and opposed THS losing the titles to the tag team. However, MVP recently sat down with "TMZ Sports," where he addressed the aforementioned report as well as claims that the AEW locker room calls Tony Khan 'the Snowman' backstage.

"Not us? I don't know where that came from, I don't know who put that out there; I don't," he exclaimed, shooting down the claims that the locker room has been echoing Ariel Helwani's shot against Khan in 2023. "That's not anything that I've ever called him, or I haven't heard that...Then again, you gotta remember you know: these people that run these, you know, what traditionally called 'dirt sheets?' It's all clickbait."

MVP further claimed that controversy sells, and therefore, reports are always negatively slanted. "It's just gossip passed off as legitimate journalism, and it's laughable, because it's always from 'a source,'" he claimed, adding that he has never denied saying things he's actually said. "I think it's a real b**ch move to go and leak rumors about people you might like or dislike to the dirt sheets; that's lame." However, MVP claims he understands why the dirt sheets exist as fans all simply want to peek behind the curtain, but still asserts it's done more damage to the industry than anything else. "I feel that most of these dirt sheet people are leeches on pro wrestling, because what do they contribute to the business overall? They make a living off of it – like parasites – but what do they contribute to the game?"