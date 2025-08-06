Backstage Report On The Hurt Syndicate Having Heat Within AEW

The Hurt Syndicate have been one of the most dominant forces in all of AEW since they debuted in October 2024, capturing the AEW Tag Team Championships from Private Party at the end of January 2025. However, it seems that they might have rubbed a few people the wrong way according to some recent reports.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user JCup2013 of The Wrestling Binder had claimed that the group, but more specifically MVP, had some heat on him backstage after annoying a few people in AEW, something that had been echoed by various talents in recent months according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Sapp noted that MVP has reportedly made it very clear to those in AEW that he is not a fan of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and that he didn't want Bobby Lashley or Shelton Benjamin losing the AEW Tag Team Championships to JetSpeed under any circumstances. Sapp noted that it was never confirmed if JetSpeed winning the titles was ever the plan, or what exactly MVP's problem with Bailey is, but given that the locker room is apparently in the best shape it's been in from a morale standpoint in some time, most of the roster have just dismissed issues such as this.

These reports of backstage heat have led some fans to wonder if the recent decision to have MJF be dropped from the group has anything to do with it. Sapp explained that, while it was hinted at that MJF being part of The Hurt Syndicate was originally meant to last a little longer, there is no heat between the two parties, and that there are zero issues behind the scenes between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. As for the other rumors, Fightful were unable to speak on them due to them being just that, rumors.