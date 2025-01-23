Hurt Syndicate Win AEW Tag Titles, Bobby Lashley Wins First Career Tag Belt On Dynamite

The party is officially over for Private Party. Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy were dethroned by The Hurt Syndicate on "AEW Dynamite."

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, with their manager MVP on commentary, made rather sound work of the tag champions on Wednesday's show. While Benjamin is a multi-time tag team in WWE and ROH alongside the likes of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, the win marks Lashley's first tag title of his career. Lashley has been mainly a singles competitor across his time in WWE, TNA, and now AEW. He was world champion in both WWE and AEW.

Private Party had been champions since October 30, when the duo unseated The Young Bucks on "Fight Night Dynamite" to win their first AEW titles, in a match which would've seen the team forced to disband if they lost. Fortunately for them, that was a one-time stipulation and the duo is free to get back in the hunt against the new champions.

The win marks the first major achievement of the Hurt Syndicate, who debuted with the company at the end of 2024.