AEW Reportedly Delayed Cope & Christian Reunion, Tag Match Vs. FTR Planned For All In

As the AEW All In Texas card begins to take shape, some matches that many speculated would happen many months ago seem to have fallen by the wayside. One of those matches was a rumored reunion of Cope and Christian Cage, better known as Edge and Christian in WWE, where they would have taken on FTR after Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood betrayed "The Rated-R Superstar" at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, and in a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, details on why the story has been paused have come to light.

Despite reports of "major creative plans" involving Cope and Cage reforming their legendary tag team initially being in place, the main reason why that hasn't happened is down to Cage wanting to wrap up his own story with The Patriarchy. Cage especially wants to tie up all possible loose ends with Nick Wayne due to putting so much time and effort into their on-screen relationship, which is why Cage announced on the June 21 episode of "AEW Collision" that he wanted to team up with Wayne to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships at a later date.

As far as Cope is concerned, many people in AEW didn't expect him to be away from the ring for so long, with discussions of him returning at Double or Nothing in May to confront FTR being discussed internally so that this feud could commence. The possibility of FTR vs Cope and Cage also halted plans for Wheeler and Harwood to turn on The Outrunners in late 2024, who have since sided with the likes of Bandido and Paragon against FTR. With all that said, a Cope and Cage reunion hasn't been discussed as of late, and with less than three weeks to go until All In Texas, it doesn't look like that story will be back on TV in time for the big event on July 12.