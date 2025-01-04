Adam Copeland Addresses Possibility Of AEW Tag Title Run With Christian Cage

When Adam Copeland signed with AEW in 2023, wrestling fans were excited about the possibility of the "Rated-R Superstar" reuniting with Christian Cage to go on one last tag team run together.

Speaking on "TMZ Sports," Copeland stated that working with friends such as Cage and FTR was a key factor in his decision to join AEW, and said that teaming with his former partner should hopefully be up for consideration.

"One of the reasons I came to AEW, I looked at it and I got a few close friends in this industry, like the close ones, and those are three of them and they're all in one place. Oh, man, that seems very intriguing to me and then you look at the roster and it's just a murderer's row of guys that I've never been in there with, and that to me was so enticing and so exciting. To be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a CNC tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know," he said.

So far, Copeland and Cage have competed in singles action on four occasions, with Copeland capturing the TNT title from the leader of The Patriarchy this past March in their home town of Toronto, Canada. But reigniting their chemistry together as a team has yet to happen.

The last time Copeland and Cage partnered together was on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2011, when they defeated Alberto Del Rio and Brodus Clay.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZSports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.