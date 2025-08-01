Backstage Update On The Injury Status Of AEW Star Will Ospreay

AEW star Will Ospreay hasn't wrestled since early July, when he and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks at All In. According to Ospreay on "AEW Dynamite," he's been dealing with herniated discs in his neck, though the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion believes he'll be back by Forbidden Door later this month.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared what he's heard regarding Ospreay's condition. The wrestler has apparently been dealing with a nagging injury to the neck for months, but Ospreay was only recently made aware of its severity. Coincidentally, that's the same thing that happened to WWE star Kevin Owens several months ago, though his neck injury seems to be much more severe and could keep him out deep into 2026.

Meltzer believes Forbidden Door would be too soon of a return for Ospreay, if the performer's injuries are as serious as he's stated. Should Ospreay rush back to the ring without getting enough rest, the writer believes it could have a long-lasting impact on his career.

"Pro wrestling should be viewed as a marathon, not a sprint," Meltzer advised.

Forbidden Door is scheduled for London's O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24. The only things announced for the show thus far are: "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, the Hurt Syndicate defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the winners of an ongoing tournament, and a match involving Hiroshi Tanahashi as he approaches the end of his in-ring career.