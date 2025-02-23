WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Blasts Dave Meltzer Rating System, Five-Star Match Concept

In 1983, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer created a narrative that is still prominent in his weekly "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" today: the five-star match ratings. Whether it's a large corporate company or a mid-sized independent promotion, Meltzer consistently observes to rate matches, sparking debates within the squared circle about which matches or wrestlers are worth watching. For someone like WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who has had his share of must-watch matches, he does not find Meltzer's five-star system helpful or significant.

"Absolutely zero importance," Ray replied sternly when asked how critical five-star ratings are to him on "Busted Open Radio: The Masterclass." "When it comes to the star rating, the five-star rating pro wrestling match, a star rating on a wrestling match would mean something to me if somebody like Ric Flair was giving out the five-star rating. If somebody like Hulk Hogan was giving out the five-star rating. If somebody like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, or Ricky Morton, or Robert Gibson, I think you get the point.

"If the top, top workers, the top money earners in our business want to put a star rating on a match, I'm more apt to listen to what they have to say than anybody else who's come up with a star rating just to manipulate wrestling fans more than the wrestling business."