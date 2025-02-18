Bully Ray Clarifies Issues With Dave Meltzer's Five-Star Match Ratings

It's a day that ends in y, so somewhere, someone is complaining about "five-star matches," or the man who popularized such a rating, Dave Meltzer. Even if the Wrestling Observer Newsletter head didn't come up with the practice, Meltzer has become the face of "five-stars," and the focus of criticism regarding what exactly constitutes a five-star match and whether or not such a thing exists or matters.

Five-star matches were the focus of an episode of "Busted Open Radio: The Masterclass" over the weekend, and after the discussion spilled over to include Meltzer on social media, it became a topic on Tuesday's "Busted Open." And, and is his nature, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray didn't hold back on his issues with five star matches, Meltzer, and Meltzer's response to the "Masterclass" episode.

"Our good buddy Dave Meltzer decided to jump on it and defend AEW," Bully said. "And I was like 'AEW is never mentioned.' I'm talking about five star matches in general. Now I know the guy invented the whole five star match rating, and has made money off of it, and has worked wrestling fans more than any wrestler has worked a wrestling fan. But he started to defend it, and then I just retweeted him and buried the ever living s**t out of him.

"But I don't think people really understand the crux of what we're talking about when it comes to a five star match. I have gone on record to say that I don't believe anybody should put a match rating on, because it's all subjective. Yeah, okay Dave, it's your opinion. This is what you give it. But now you have influenced so many fans into believing that your opinion, your taste buds about a certain match is correct."

