Matt Hardy Blames AEW's Focus On 5-Star Matches For Missue Of He & Jeff's Star Power

Matt Hardy has discussed his and his brother Jeff Hardy's run in AEW, and how they could've been used differently in their time with the promotion.

The brothers spent the last few years with AEW and later returned to TNA Wrestling after they let their contracts expire. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Matt shared some thoughts on AEW and reflected on the Hardys' run in the company.

"We had fans coming up and crying to us like it was 2000 all the time, but I feel like AEW is more focused on having a five-star match as opposed to having a segment that is hugely impactful and makes a moment," Hardy said.

While Matt made his AEW debut in March 2020, Jeff didn't join his brother in the company until March 2022. Shortly after he signed, he was arrested the following June for a DUI and was subsequently suspended from AEW with no pay. "Jeff messed up and he made a mistake and Jeff tried to repent for that," Matt said. "He did everything and he went and he got right and one thing I will say about Jeff [is that] I am very happy at the place that he is in his life and the place he is in his life."

Matt questioned why he and Jeff were not allowed to showcase their in-ring abilities and bring more eyes to AEW following the latter's suspension. He cited a difference in mindset between them and AEW as a possible reason.

"It's nothing to be hot about," Matt said. "Tony Khan, great dude. I was paid great while I was there. It was just –- I think both of us, myself and Jeff, we wanted something different."

