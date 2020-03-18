Matt Hardy made his AEW debut at the end of tonight's Dynamite. Thanks to winning tonight's six-man tag match, the Inner Circle had the entry advantage going into the upcoming Blood and Guts match against The Elite.

The match was initially 5-on-4 as the Inner Circle ambushed Nick Jackson last week, who is currently out indefinitely. As Jericho gloated about their big victory, Vanguard 1 (Hardy's drone) flew in and landed in the ring. Matt Jackson got on the microphone and said he made a call to a friend to help out.

Cameras then cut to the rafters where Matt stood, staring down the Inner Circle. He then did his "delete" taunt as the show went off the air.

As noted, Blood and Guts was originally expected to take place next week in Newark, New Jersey, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that show was cancelled. A new location has not yet been announced, nor has a date for the match.

Hardy's WWE contract expired on March 1. Check out our results from tonight's show!

