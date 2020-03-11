After Cody defeated Ortiz in the opening match of tonight's AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle revealed their vicious ambush on Nick Jackson. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara appeared on the big screen to let The Elite know what happened to Nick, showing him crushed under a large door in the backstage area.

Nick was eventually stretchered out and taken, via ambulance, to a hospital. An update has since been given from All Elite Wrestling: "Responsive at the hospital but ruled out indefinitely."

It was noted on Being the Elite that Nick was expecting his third child, so this could be a way to give him some time at home.

In related news, The Young Bucks announced they have a text line (904-204-1263) for fans. Nick Jackson is currently off Twitter, Matt is on it, but in the video below, he said he's not really active with it. Matt said he missed interacting with fans, so they wanted to put out a number for them to send text messages.

Nick Jackson Update:

Responsive at the hospital but ruled out indefinitely. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020



