Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are getting checked out by medical staff after their match at Revolution. They joke the only guy that drinks (Hangman Page) comes out okay after the match.

* Nick and Matt Jackson talk about their busy schedule lately. Nick reveals he's going to have a third child.

* Backstage, Christopher Daniels asks Orange Cassidy if he can sit and talk a bit. Daniels said the whole Dark Order thing has messed with Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, now they don't even talk like they once did. Daniels says he always see Cassidy hanging with his Best Friends, and asks what his secret is. Cassidy gives him some shades, Daniels puts them on and feels calmer.

* Peter Avalon talks with Leva Bates about not being able to meet for Valentine's Day because his stomach hurt. Says he got them a book reading to go to. She seems to be into it and they head off. They end up going to a fortune teller who reveals Avalon actually didn't show up for Valentine's Day because he was playing video games instead. They leave and argue out in the hallway. Avalon tries to take a book out of Bates' hands and end up whacking Nyla Rose, who just growls at them and the two run off.

* Before Dynamite, Matt and Nick give a lucky fan a surprise where he gets to meet Justin Roberts. The fan then announces Matt and Nick, who actually come out and do their full entrance.

* Matt and Nick at C2E2. They talk about Cody wanting to hide his tattoo before showing it off at Revolution. Cody ends up having to wear a big scarf during his C2E2 appearance to hide it. Afterwards, Cody says some fans could tell he was hiding a tattoo. Matt and Nick were happy they didn't spoil anything during the segment. The guys then do a meet and greet with other AEW stars.

* Matt shows off the interactive light wristbands that will coordinate with the music during the PPV.

* Choir for Jericho's entrance theme does rehearsal.

* Brandon Cutler trying to get people to try Matt's coffee. Sammy Guevara strolls up and goes to make fun of Cutler, but his sunglasses fall apart. Cutler laughs and asks if that's from Matt superkicking him. Cut to Sammy getting superkicked on Dynamite. Cutler offers up some coffee, Guevara thinks it's great, and gives him an idea. Guevara thinks he and Cutler could do a show within a show and take over AEW. Cut to a goofy intro with Cutler and Guevara. Cutler says that's a terrible idea. Guevara takes the coffee and bounces.

* Locker room, Sammy mistakenly walks into The Elite's locker room, but Matt wants to talk with him. Matt says he gets that Sammy is in the Inner Circle, but that superkick he gave Sammy made him feel bad. Matt realized he broke Guevara's Ray Ban sunglasses and bought him some new one. Guevara is super happy, even gives Matt a hug. They kick him out.

* Before the tag team PPV match, Matt and Nick tell Omega what happens in the match The Elite is bigger, and to let Hangman Page know that, too. Clips are shown of the entrances for the tag match, the bout itself, and afterwards.

* At a hotel room, Matt and Nick talking about their crazy loop from the past week and how they're ready to get home and see the kids. Matt gets a call from a 910 area code, which is in North Carolina, also where recent free agent Matt Hardy is from. "Oh, I haven't heard from you in a second," Matt says once he realizes who's on the other line. The person on the phone asks them to go somewhere today. Matt begrudgingly agrees, then hangs up. He tells Nick it looks like they aren't going home quite yet, they gotta make a quick stop.