AEW is headed home to Jacksonville, Florida for next week's Dynamite episode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW officially announced this evening that due to the pandemic, next Wednesday's Dynamite show will air from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, instead of the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

AEW noted that next week's show from Jacksonville will be managed under a "restricted attendance policy." It was also confirmed what we noted earlier, that AEW will return to Rochester for Dynamite on July 8. Fans who have purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be able to receive a refund, or they can use their tickets on July 8.

AEW also announced that the March 25 "Blood & Guts" edition of Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will be moved to a new location due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That new venue will be announced soon. "Blood & Guts" will also air live on TNT but managed under a "restricted attendance policy" AEW will then return to Newark for the Dynamite show at the Prudential Center on July 22. Like Rochester, fans who already have tickets for Newark can receive a refund or use those tickets on July 22.

"We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management," AEW wrote to end their statement on the schedule changes.

The AEW schedule changes were expected earlier today after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is banning most gatherings with 500 people or more, until further notice, to help slow the spread of the virus. Furthermore, Newark Mayor Raj J. Baraka announced that the city is advising that all non-essential public gatherings should be cancelled for the next 30 days. The city noted that a "non-essential group event" is defined as a gathering of 50 people or more for social, cultural, or entertainment events where people are not separated by physical space of at least 4 feet.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW's schedule and the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see AEW's full announcement with details on the two Dynamite schedule changes below:

This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily's Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena. March 12, 2020

In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020