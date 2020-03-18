Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



- Cody Rhodes opens the show in the ring (arena darkened with a spotlight on him), addresses the current worldwide situation, says we as human beings have to stand together, and for now, that means at a distance. The camera shows the empty building. Cody says he refuses to live in a prison of fear, he feels alive, and he hopes the fans at home feel the same. Cody then talks about his fellow stablemates. He tells Matt his anger towards Hangman Page is misplaced, says he needs to carry Nick Jackson's giant heart so The Elite can get the advantage at Blood at Guts. He moves on to Hangman Page and notes he's said over and over Page is the best wrestler in the company. He tells Page he lost to Jericho for the title, so did he, it's time to get over it and be the reason The Elite wins at Blood and Guts. Cody then talks about Kenny Omega, how they are friends, but constantly banter about who's "1a" and "1b." Cody says he needs Omega, he needs the "real" Omega tonight, the "Best Bout Machine." Matt and Kenny make their way out to the ring, Cody holds the ropes open for them.

Omega takes the mic, says he agrees he and Cody haven't seen eye, but here they are. Omega says the world is falling apart, and they don't even know if they will have Dynamite next week, but if it's up to him they want to go out, the same way they come in, as The Elite. Matt gets on the mic and says it's just three of them in the ring, where's Page? Nick is out indefinitely, where's Page? Hangman finally strolls out with a drink, but stays on the stage.



Matt says he knows things have been weird lately, but he's asking Page, as a man, will Page stand with them tonight and next week. Page nods and gives them cheers, then heads to the back. Omega talks to the camera, he says he knows they are out there and can feel their energy, so all they can do is give them the best possible show. Omega calls for the lights and pyro (they go off) and the Dynamite music plays.

- Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur on commentary. They run down tonight's matches. It will be Cody, Matt Jackson, and Hangman Page vs. Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz in that six-man match.



- At ringside, Tony Schiavone talks with MJF and asks him about tonight. MJF says he was offered money to wrestle tonight, but he'll pass and let the midcard entertain tonight. Apparently, he and Shawn Spears are gambling on tonight's matches, MJF asks Tony if he wants to get in on the action.

- Brandi Rhodes doing ring announcing tonight with Justin Roberts not at the show.

- A couple wrestlers are watching at ringside: Colt Cabana, Sonny Kiss, Frankie Kazarian, MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and others.

- Orange Cassidy joins commentary.

Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

Back and forth chops by Fenix and Trent. Trent with standing double stomp, snapmare, kick to the back of the head. Taylor tagged in. He flexes with Trent, MJF yells out "Don't let the haters get to you, you're in great shape...for a potato!" Camera cuts to Cassidy, who may or may not be sleeping. Trent back in the ring, shoulder block on Fenix. Camera keeps showing the wrestlers watching the match, gives at least some noise in the background, so it's not just totally silent.

.@orangecassidy making a lot of noise in that suddenly very crowded Announcer of the Year category.



Taylor sent to the floor, double superkicks to Trent's head, cover, two-count. Pentagon gets in the ref's face for a moment, then lands a big chop to Trent's hamstring, then lands another big one. Spears and MJF enjoying some wine as they watch match. Double team move, big splash on Trent. Fenix dropkicks Taylor off the apron. Cassidy finally stands up and stares at Fenix. Trent takes down Pentagon Jr. Fenix drops Taylor and all four guys are down and out. Back in the ring, Pentagon with a thrust kick to the face of Trent, cover, two.



Trent with a tornado DDT, tags in Taylor. Fenix in, takes a clothesline and then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Pentagon gets in the ring, but gets taken out by Taylor. Assisted cutter on Fenix. Best Friends go in for a hug, but do an elbow bump instead. Fenix and Pentagon with double superkicks. Taylor on the ramp now, they look to finish him off, but Cassidy makes his way down the stage. Taylor shoves Pentagon and Fenix off the ramp, then distracts the ref. Trent holds the two opponents and Cassidy does a no-handed splash on them. Back in the ring, Taylor with a package piledriver, cover, two. Best Friends looking for strong zero, no luck. Referee distracted again, Pentagon with a lowblow kick on Trent, then boots Taylor to the floor. Package piledriver / double stomp combo, cover, two.

Winners: Pentagon Jr. and Fenix via Pinfall