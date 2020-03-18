Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson in six-man tag team action with the winners receiving the entry advantage for the upcoming Blood and Guts Match. The bout will be the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) going against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Matt Hardy).

The Inner Circle ambushed Nick Jackson during last week's Dynamite, and he's out indefinitely. Matt Jackson said he made a call to a friend, and Matt Hardy debuted at the very end of tonight's show.

It's unknown when the match will take place, commentary kept saying "when it happens," and when promoting other upcoming matches they would say "next Dynamite," instead of the usual "next week."

Also announced for the next Dynamite was Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros in a Parking Lot Street Fight. Pentagon got the win against Trent this week with a lowblow kick near the end of the match. Chuck Taylor and Trent challenged them afterwards to a rematch.

Finally, Wardlow will meet Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match.

