AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts will take place on March 25 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As noted, the match will feature two rings inside of one covered cage.

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks) in the upcoming bout.

The rules were revealed tonight and they are as follows:

* Two men enter the cage for one five-minute round

* Then every two minutes another participant enters

* Match officially begins after all ten men have entered the cage

* The winning team is determined by making any opponent submit or surrender (no pinfalls, no count-outs, or by escaping the cage)

On next week's Dynamite, there will be a six-man tag match between the two teams (members not announced) and the winners will have the advantage of who enters this match first.

