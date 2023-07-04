Dave Meltzer Explains The Basis For His Much Debated Star Rating System

Pro wrestlers and fans alike have talked about Dave Meltzer's five-star rating scale for years. The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" journalist himself recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" to discuss the criteria of his ratings.

"I just watch the match and when it's over, it's like, 'What did they accomplish? Did it look good? Did the crowd get off on it?' Sometimes the crowd will get off on it because the two personalities are so strong," Meltzer said.

"The most successful matches, you start at this point and you build, build, build, and you peak at the finish, which means having a good finish," he elaborated. "A lot of people think the most brilliant finishes [have] all the referee bumps, the run-ins, and all that. And if it works for the crowd, then that's fine. But a lot of people also hate those finishes because they want the clean finish and they get mad. Sometimes, if it doesn't work, and people boo at the end or groan... then to me, the finish didn't work."