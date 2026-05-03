WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Believes Bron Breakker Needs A New Name

Currently in the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins, WWE star Bron Breakker is seen by many as one of the most promising newer names in the company. Both his father and his uncle were very successful pro wrestlers before him: Rick and Scott Steiner. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," WWE may have made a mistake when the company chose against having Breakker take on his family name.

"Not that it's corny, it's just: we know who Bron Breakker is. He's a Steiner," Bully said. "With all of this talk of family in the WWE – Roman with the 'First Family.' Well I know two badass brothers out there that also have a family in this wrestling business, and they're called the Steiners. I'd get rid of the name Breakker."

Taking his point further, Bully shared his belief that Breakker should make a direct declaration on TV that he's a member of the Steiner family before officially adopting the name Bron Steiner. While Bully understood the purpose behind changing his name, he thinks they're past the need for it for this particular performer. Based on the fact that WWE recently mentioned Breakker's family on TV, Bully has hope that the change is coming.

"Rick and Scott are now on good terms with the WWE," Bully continued. "I'm not quite sure if when Bron started, that they were on as good of terms as they are now. So maybe the WWE didn't want to acknowledge the Steiner name then. Maybe they do something now."

Bully pointed out that Steiner is not the family's true last name, which could make it slightly more appealing for WWE to adopt it for Bron. As it stands, Bully feels that the Breakker name is too reminiscent of monikers from the 1980s.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.