Seth Rollins Confronts Bron Breakker On WWE Raw, Challenges Him To Backlash 2026 Match

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker faced off to open "WWE Raw" on Monday, with Rollins making the challenge for Breakker to prove that he is ready for the main event in a singles match at Backlash.

Breakker returned at WrestleMania 42 for the first time since Rollins had cost him his place in the Royal Rumble, spearing the former leader of the Vision in half to help Gunther take the win on the night.

Rollins sought revenge against Breakker and the remainder of the Vision during last week's "Raw" but wound up getting multiple spears as a result. So this week, he went the route of talking things through, coming out to the ring and calling Breakker out to join him.

Breakker said that Rollins had only ever intended for him and Bronson Reed to be foot-soldiers to help him achieve his goals, and that he never needed him or his Vision; he just needed Paul Heyman.

Rollins said that Breakker had everything to succeed in the business, the combination of strength, speed, and size. But he didn't have the brains, and he was not ready to make that final step yet. But he would give him a chance to prove that he is, challenging him to a singles match at Backlash.

Breakker did not accept in the moment, but his match stands to be his first singles match since challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in January. He lost that bout after 26 and a half minutes.