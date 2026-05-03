WWE's Cody Rhodes Says Dominik Mysterio Makes Him Feel Uncool

Third-generation pro wrestler Dominik Mysterio has been described as many things by both his peers and veterans who saw him grow up, ranging from talented to a fraud. Over the years, Cody Rhodes has clashed with Mysterio on multiple occasions, and while has yet to lose to him, Rhodes admits he feels insecure around the rising star.

"Dom's like the one guy at work I'll feel not cool around," Rhodes admitted during an episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes" podcast, adding that even when he has a new watch and shows it off to Mysterio, the third-generation star already has something even better than his. "He just oozes charisma."

Mysterio's introduction into the industry has been unique, as not only were his father and uncle pro wrestlers before him, but he was thrown into the entertainment and kayfabe side of pro wrestling years ago when his father feuded with Eddie Guerrero. Because of this, Rhodes opines that Mysterio is trained backwards and knows psychology and fan engagement before wrestling fundamentals. Despite all of this, Rhodes still wants to connect with Mysterio on a friendship level, and interestingly asked his guest for the show -Liv Morgan – if he can "get in" with Mysterio.

"He's just cool," Rhodes added.

He then recalled a moment with Mysterio on a flight back from Saudi Arabia, where he saw how the young star could shift focus completely to something like sleeping.

"Me, Michael Cole, we were talking over him. Glasses were going over him, people are cheersing, and he never moved," Rhodes recalled. "It was legit 14 hours."

Morgan then corroborated the story, claiming Mysterio always falls asleep on planes.

"How?" Rhodes exclaimed. "I haven't slept more than six hours in like ten years! 14 hours?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.