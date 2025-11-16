Cody Rhodes Names 'Special Talent' Who's Discussed Internally As Future Top WWE Star

"The American Nightmare" may be atop the WWE mountain at the moment but Cody Rhodes is well aware that can't last forever. As the WWE Champion and de facto flag bearer for the company thereby, Rhodes has the responsibility of representing the present but also looking toward the future, and in doing so for the latter, he has his eye set on one particular individual who is already making the rounds internally in terms of carrying the torch down the road. The wrestler pegged for that spot, likely has no qualms with the distinction either, seeing as how he already dubs himself "the greatest luchador of all time."

On an episode of "All the Smoke," Rhodes singled out Dominik Mysterio as a "special, special talent," and sees him as someone he'll be (figuratively, one would imagine) paying money to see not too far down the line. "Dom Mysterio does not have the amount of live events that we used to have although he's working multiple companies for WWE at the moment," Rhodes said. "He's somebody that's often cited internally—I don't think I'm giving anything away here—as somebody who's gonna be the future of WWE. He's one of the ones that, when it's said, I believe it." Mysterio, who lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," remains the AAA Mega Champion, and figures prominently these days into not just "Raw," but several WWE and WWE-adjacent shows, perhaps foreshadowing the footprint he'll soon have on the global wrestling landscape.

"I'm gonna come to a WWE show in 15 years," Rhodes added, "and pay money to see and it'll probably be Dom Mysterio on the top of the card because he's figuring out how to do it." It isn't just Mysterio, who Rhodes has slotted for a top spot in the future but he certainly seems confident that he'll be at the front of that line. "Dom is special. There's a few that I see on that list and that one for sure, I don't want to be overly confident, but I certainly believe it."

