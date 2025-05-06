Dominik Mysterio Talks Trash About Recent WWE Signees

WWE has several talented luchadors on the main roster presently, but it seems that their presence is not worth acknowledging, as per Dominik Mysterio.

WWE, over the last year, has added a few Mexican stars to the roster, two of whom are brothers Penta and Rey Fenix, who have won over the fans in quick time. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio spoke to Bully Ray and Mark Henry on "Busted Open" after his win at WrestleMania 41, and he was asked by Ray what he thinks about the duo.

"I mean, do you want my honest opinion?" asked Dominik, with Ray replying that he wanted a brutally honest opinion. "Well, I mean it took them long enough, right?"

The answer flummoxed both Ray and Mark Henry, with the former expressing how he loved Dominik for that answer. He then explained why he is the best luchador on the planet.

"I mean, we got, what, is it 12, 13 guys with masks on? It doesn't even matter, right? Like they all hide their faces. I'm a good-looking dude. I don't need to wear a mask. If you go back to that WCW Eddie [Guerrero] segment, you know, where he demasks everyone. There's a reason these guys wear masks. They're all ugly. And, like, I don't ... I couldn't give a sh*t about Penta and Fenix. They're all fossils at this point compared to me," declared Mysterio. "Like I already beat Penta. I beat Penta in the biggest stage of them all, and then I go into Monday Night Raw and I beat him again. Like, there's just no need. I am the greatest luchador, [and] Mysterio of all. It doesn't even compare. It doesn't — these guys aren't on my playing field."

Henry and Ray burst out laughing at Dominik's response, with the former even naming the Intercontinental Champion in his Mount Rushmore of Mexican wrestlers alongside Blue Demon, El Santo, and Eddie Guerrero, and added that Dominik has replaced his father, Rey Mysterio, on the list.