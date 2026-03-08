WWE's Penta Runs Down The Many Ways Dominik Mysterio Is A 'Fake'

On the latest episode of "WWE Raw," Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship, and it's safe to say that Penta isn't the biggest fan of the younger star. During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Penta shared his belief that Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, is glad the title change took place.

"Dom is a fake Mexican! He's a fake son! He's a fake husband! He's a fake friend! He's a fake wrestler!" Penta boldly exclaimed. "Tell me something, where ... is Dom's passport [from]? Where is it? I am from Ecatepec, real hood, Mexico, brother! This is the difference between him and I!"

Despite his strong feelings against Dominik, Penta holds a lot of reverence for his father, Rey. At the same time, he doesn't want to simply become the "next Rey Mysterio." In another recent interview, Penta expressed that he instead wants to establish 'Penta El Zero Miedo' in WWE, and while Mysterio is both a legend and his role model, he doesn't want to imitate him. Penta also pointed out that his style is very different compared to Mysterio's, and while emphasizing how the veteran inspires him, he simply doesn't want to be the same.

Dominik's Intercontinental Championship reign lasted 93 days, and it was his second time holding the title. Mysterio is still the AAA Mega Champion after more than 175 days with that title, though it's undoubtedly another that Penta would like to get his hands on eventually.

