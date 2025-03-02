WWE's Penta Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be The 'Next Rey Mysterio'

Penta has taken the WWE by storm since his debut in January 2025, and has already become a fan favorite. His high-flying style, as well as being a luchador, has naturally drawn comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to the point where many WWE fans believe that Penta could be the successor to Mysterio. However, Penta himself doesn't see it that way, to the point where he admitted to Chris Van Vliet on the "Insight" podcast that he is much more interested in carving out his own legacy, rather than trying to be the next Rey Mysterio.

"I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio, I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE, because Rey Mysterio has my respect, Rey Mysterio is the legend, Rey Mysterio is my role model brother. I don't want to be like this you know? I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different, my style in the ring is different like Rey Mysterio. Rey Mysterio inspires me of course, but I don't want to [be] the same."

Both Mysterio and Penta have crossed paths multiple times during their tenures in promotions like AAA, The Crash, and Lucha Underground, but WWE fans got to see a sneak preview of what a match between the two men would be like when they were entrants one and two in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match. Mysterio has gone on the record in saying that he would love to wrestle Penta again in WWE as he feels like they would have a completely different style of match compared to what they've done before, but as far as when that bout might happen, only time will tell.

