Bully Ray Says New WWE Star Penta Reminds Him Of This WCW Wrestler

It's safe to say that Penta's WWE debut has been received well. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion defeated Chad Gable on the January 13 "WWE Raw," and has been heavily praised in the days that followed. Penta's look is one that has also been praised by those that haven't seen him before, as well as those who have been in the business for a long time, with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explaining on "Busted Open Radio" that Penta reminds him of someone who was not only a superstar in Mexico, but became a fan favorite in WCW.

"Not only was La Parka a big deal in Mexico, La Parka became a big deal in the States too," Bully said. "La Parka's gimmick was able to get over in WCW, go back and watch some La Parka stuff, that some b***h was getting some pops back in the day, so that's who Penta reminds me of." Bully stated that Penta is a combination of La Parka and Rey Mysterio, as WWE have been looking for Mysterio's successor for many years, believing that they have found that successor in Penta, who just so happens have a build and personality similar to La Parka as he is much bigger (in stature) than Mysterio.

"Can Penta do the Rey stuff? Yes he can, he's a bigger dude, but he's also as entertaining as La Parka was in my opinion. This whole thing is going to get over." There were some rumors that Penta had attracted some heat for his match and promo running long, leading to some things being cut from the show. However, those rumors were disproved, as those in WWE were happy with how his debut went.

