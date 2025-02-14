WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Eyes Potential Match With Newly Arrived Penta

Ever since Penta debuted in WWE, many people have compared him to Rey Mysterio for a variety of reasons. The two men know each other extremely well having worked together extensively in Mexico over the years, but during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Mysterio admitted that he would love to run it back with Penta in WWE as it would be wildly different to their previous matches.

"That is a match that I would definitely love to have. I had it in Mexico in AAA, I had it in Lucha Underground, so I would really love to have it once again here in WWE." Mysterio went on to say that Penta has all the tools to be a World Champion in WWE, and with Mysterio under the impression that Penta will finish his career in WWE, he will have a lot of time to work with.

Fans have already seen a preview of what to expect from a Mysterio/Penta match as the two men kicked off the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, a moment that Mysterio was very happy with as they represented Lucha Libre on the biggest stage imaginable.

"Man it was intense," Mysterio said. "It was a really special moment, not only for us, but for Lucha Libre itself you know? For our people that we represent, the fact that after 40 plus years, the first Royal Rumble kicks off with two Mexicanos, I mean I get chills just thinking about it, so it's a very, very special moment. Not to mention Andrade came in afterwards, Santos Escobar came in as well, so within that first eight minutes, you had five Latinos that were going at it man, which is cool, representation of Lucha Libre."

