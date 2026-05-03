Seth Rollins Says WWE Star 'Doesn't Know His Own Speed'

Two weeks ago at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins failed to defeat GUNTHER due to interference from a returning Bron Breakker, who speared "The Visionary" outside of the squared circle, allowing "The Ring General" to capitalize and eventually win with a sleeper hold. Going into the match, Rollins had just underwent surgery after hurting his shoulder last October, but it seems like Breakker's involvement caused him to pick up another injury.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Rollins shared that he somehow sustained a black eye when Breakker speared him at WrestleMania, and claimed that the 28-year-old is unaware of is own speed when performing his finishing move.

"Through the morning makeup, the shining might be coming through," Rollins said. "Bron Breakker, yeah, it was his foot. His foot gave it to me when he speared me. Figure that out ... This lunatic came so fast down the ramp when he flipped as he speared me. His foot hit me in the eye. I was on the ground writhing in pain because I couldn't breathe, wondering why my eye was also swelling. That man has a real problem. He does not know his own speed, his own strength. He's on autopilot in the scariest way."

In nine days, Rollins and Breakker will go one-on-one for the second time in history at WWE Backlash. Unless Breakker has a match on this Monday's "WWE Raw," Backlash will mark his first match since the Royal Rumble this past January, as he was out of action for three months in order to have surgery for a serious hernia.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.