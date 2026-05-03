JBL Wishes He Wrestled This Rising WWE Star: 'One Of The Best Workers In The World'

It's no secret that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is a fan of hard hitting wrestling, as exemplified by modeling his career off the likes of Stan Hansen. So it will come as no surprise that the former WWE Champion has found himself captivated by another hard hitting wrestler in Jacob Fatu. Reviewing Fatu's match with Drew McIntyre from WrestleMania 42 on "Something to Wrestle," JBL was given the opportunity to lavish Fatu with praise, not only suggesting Fatu was already in the upper echelon of wrestlers, but that Fatu was someone he wishes was around during his heyday.

"Jacob Fatu, I think, is one of the best workers in the world," JBL said. "I mean, that guy is unbelievable. I'd have loved, loved, to have had a program with Jacob Fatu. I just think he's that good."

Despite the praise, JBL was less sure about the idea of Fatu feuding with Roman Reigns at the moment, even though the two are scheduled to wrestle for Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash. While JBL feels WWE should get behind Fatu, he believes they should spend more time building to Fatu vs. Reigns, instead of doing it early.

"I think the strap the rocket to him," JBL said. "[But] I'm not sure...I think it might be too early for Roman...to be with Jacob. I think you strap the rocket to Jacob, put him over, get him some winds, get him some presence there in WWE, and then let him go with Roman. I mean, Roman is the man, he's the guy. And you'd hate to see somebody get there before they're ready. And hey may be...I think he's ready physically, he's ready work wise. But I think [he's] not ready as [he's not] over as a character that he can be, say in three to six months of putting him over, putting him over, putting him over, and then having them connect."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription