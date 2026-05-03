Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss AI-Generated Video Presented On WWE NXT
After Zaria emerged as the last woman standing at "WWE NXT" Revenge, WWE tried to create a sense of closure for her, and her former friend Sol Ruca, by showing a cinematic vignette. Instead, the company created an online uproar.
In the video, featured on the April 28 edition of "NXT," Ruca's face broke off into pieces, then turned to ash. Meanwhile, as she walked through towering, burning waves, Zaria vowed to scorch everyone and everything in her path forward. Many fans across the social media were quick to realize and chastise the scene afterward, particularly for its usage of AI (artificial intelligence). WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and TNA's Tommy Dreamer, on the other hand, weren't totally against it.
"Zaria's entrance is part of that AI. It gave her a futuristic look," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "She looks like a futuristic warrior, like a Mad Max type of vibe ... I loved like when the pieces of the face broke off. That's like futuristic crap."
While he seemed to personally enjoy the AI-generated video of Ruca and Zaria, Dreamer also recognized that, in general, artificial intelligence has a swarm of criticisms around it, with one of them being that it encourages laziness. Additionally, AI puts the work of real artists at risk.
"AI is taking away thought. AI is taking away artists, music, all that stuff," Dreamer said. "So that's why it has such a negative connotation. Then even, I've had wrestlers come up to me and be like, 'Here's a promo.' And I'd be like, 'Wow, that's pretty good. Did you write it?' And they're like, 'Well, I used AI,' and I'm like 'Yuck.' AI's talking the people in. I like it, but you have to make this your own. So I think that's why it has a negative connotation ... Also, AI would take away a lot of jobs from millions of people in an industry of all industries."
Ray Had 'No Problem' With Ruca-Zaria Vignette
From Bully Ray's perspective, the pro wrestling business should have no need to use AI on a grand scale. For smaller creative elements, though, Ray doesn't see any issue with it. If used correctly, he believes it can actually enhance a product.
"It was almost like a dream sequence. It was very out there. It was different. It was unique," Ray said about the Ruca-Zaria video. "I'm not saying that I want to see the wrestling business go in that direction, but I thought the package was good. I thought it was different. I thought it was creative. I've never seen a feud or a final goodbye wrapped up that way.
"Yes, normally it is face to face. They tried to do something different. Everybody you know on social media was in an uproar about it, and I didn't understand why. I'm looking at it for face value. Yes, this was entertaining. The Firefly Fun House, or all of the crazy stuff that they did with Bray Wyatt, how is it really any different? It's just trying something new to forward a storyline. I enjoyed it and I had absolutely no problem with it."
Last year, reports indicated that with the aid of its newly-hired Senior Director of Creative Strategy Cyrus Kowsari, WWE would employ AI as a storytelling tool. This would also reportedly extend to WWE's video and graphics departments. Days ago, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro confirmed this when he, while at a town hall meeting, stated that WWE President Nick Khan and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque are using artificial intelligence when developing storylines for talent.
In Zaria and Ruca's case, the most recent AI-generated video was likely intended as a metaphor of the Aussie remaining in "NXT" following their feud, while Ruca, a former NXT Women's North American Champion, ascended to WWE's main roster.
AI-Generated Matches?
Regarding the future of AI in WWE, Dreamer believes that the company will eventually harness it on a more-advanced level, like producing dream match sequences or full-scale premium live events.
"I feel one day there will be an AI-generated pay-per-view or an AI-generated [match]," Dreamer said. "You're going to see Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant 2, or you're going to see Hogan and Andre take on Roman Reigns and John Cena."
Bouncing off the idea, Ray suggested that setting up a match between stars who aren't physically able to wrestle anymore, such as Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant, could be entertaining to watch in AI form. Creating a whole series of them, however, might be taking it too far, according to Ray.
"I don't have a problem with, you brought up Hogan-Andre 2, if they were to do some kind of AI-generated match because neither one of them are still with us. And if you plugged in all the numbers, like Andre's size and speed and strength versus Hogan's size, this is a fantasy match up AI-generated match. I think that's kind of fun," Ray said. "Do I want to see an entire eight [match] AI pay-per-view? Absolutely not."
Whether or not WWE's usage of AI will indeed evolve into full, digitally-manipulated show has yet to be seen. For now, though, WWE fans look ahead to the next traditional premium live event on the schedule: Backlash, set for May 9 in Tampa, Florida.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.