WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart Recalls Rejected Original Gimmick For Bret Hart

Over the years, Jimmy Hart managed many major names in the industry, including Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and many others. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Hart recalled working with the Hart Foundation, and the gimmick Bret Hart declined before his pairing with Jim Neidhart.

"I was managing Jim Neidhart in Memphis, of course, and then I went to New York [WWE]. Neidhart was there, so they put me with Neidhart," Hart recalled. "About three or four months later is when Bret came in, and they were going to make Bret into a cowboy, from Calgary, Canada. He was going to ride a horse to the ring every night. He goes, 'That ain't happening.'" Hart then recalled that "The Hitman" asked to be paired with Neidhart instead, which was how The Hart Foundation was originally formed.

Years ago, during an episode of his podcast "Confessions Of The Hitman," Bret recalled how coming from Canada and being the son of a promoter stacked the odds against him in the pro wrestling industry. At this point, his career was going nowhere, and forming The Hart Foundation was his last chance to put himself over in the industry. However, he claimed that this was something promoters only agreed to because they never expected The Hart Foundation to be a formidable team that would last as long as they did, and was planned to only be a short term idea.

Bret also put over his former tag team partner and brother-in-law, praising Neidhart for being fast and strong, despite weighing around 270 lbs. at the time. "The Hitman" even proclaimed that Neidhart was one of a select few who trained under Stu Hart in the Dungeon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battle Ground Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.