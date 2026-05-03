Former WWE Star Dakota Kai Details Origin Of Damage CTRL

WWE SummerSlam 2022 may widely be known for the scene of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor, but for women's wrestling fans, it's also remembered for the launch of a brand new stable. The group, consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, materialized in the immediate aftermath of Bianca Belair's successful WWE Raw Women's Championship title defense at the premium live event. According to Kai, though, its true origins date back to the years prior.

"That whole thing came out of the blue," Kai told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "It was probably two days before SummerSlam, and Bayley just texts me out of the blue. She's like, 'Hey, I just pitched this to Hunter.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' So she was talking about an all-women's faction for years. Since I was starting at NXT, she'd always been pitching this idea of I want an all-women's faction. I think this would be so cool. I hope we get the chance."

"And then the year before SummerSlam, we actually were at the Performance Center. It was me, IYO, Bayley, and also Raquel and Alba Fyre, and we were taking photos together as a female unit to try and have [Bayley] basically pitch to Hunter and be like, 'Hey, this is what I want. This.' Nothing really came from that."

Bayley herself previously confirmed that she originally envisioned Damage CTRL as a five-woman group before WWE downsized it to three. With WWE's approval for the three-woman iteration, she reached out to Kai, who at the time, resided as a free agent in wrestling. Invested in the creative idea, Kai then quickly agreed to a new contract with WWE and made her return at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and SKY on July 30, 2022.