Dakota Kai shocked the wrestling world when she returned to WWE this past Saturday at SummerSlam, and she has now given fans some insight into how she feels about the experience.

“You thought you’d seen the last of me, huh?” Kai quipped while speaking to Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp on WWE’s “The Bump.” “Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute, too, so to be talking with you guys right now is insane to me. Everything that’s happened since Saturday has been insane.”

Kai continued to say that it felt like an out-of-body experience as she walked down the ramp. She mentioned that she was still trying to accept that everything happening was real (since she had such a short time to process it) and described the whole thing as crazy.

Kai then revealed that during the Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, Tamina told her to look around at the crowd and absorb everything because it would all be over in the blink of an eye. She said she took that advice and applied it to her return, ensuring she absorbed the crowd’s energy and stayed in the moment.

Braxton asked Kai if she had a message for the rest of the women’s locker room.

“I mean, just have your head on a swivel at this point in time because myself, Bayley, and Iyo, we are definitely going to keep doing what we’re doing. I’m not going to give anything away, but just watch your back. There’s a big target on everyone in the division.”

Kai made her return to the company alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky during Summerslam following the conclusion of the match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, facing off with the two women. A couple of days later, on “Raw,” Kai, Bayley, and Sky would viciously go after Lynch’s shoulder that she had separated during the pay-per-view event and launch a surprise attack on Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the middle of their match. She had previously been granted her release from the company earlier this year in late April after making it known that she was not planning on re-signing with the company.

