WWE's Raquel Rodriguez On Post-Finn Balor Judgment Day: 'It's A Women's Club Now'

The Judgment Day has undergone plenty of changes since its first iteration of members in April 2022, and ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42, things changed once again when Finn Balor was kicked out of the group following the return of Liv Morgan. The remaining members include the Women's World Champion, alongside Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez. It's the first time the stable has been dominated by women, something Rodriguez joked about in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic."

"Honestly, after we kicked Finn Balor out, I was like, 'Woah! It's a women's club now,'" Rodriguez said. "It's a strong women's club with Dominik and JD."

Rodriguez talked about her history with Morgan, who she previously won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with multiple times before Judgment Day. She said that while they knew each other during their Performance Center days, they didn't become friends until Rodriguez's main roster call-up in 2022.

"It didn't happen as fast at the beginning, but when I got called up to the main roster, and they kind of threw us together as a tag team, I think we both realized that we do have a lot in common," she said. "We have the same mindset when it comes to wrestling, when it comes to preparing. So that just kind of bonded us really, really quickly."

Rodriguez explained that when Perez was introduced to the group, Morgan felt like they were being given a "baby" to raise. She joked that when Morgan got hurt, she was left feeling like a "single mother." She said everything has brought the three of them closer together, making what they do on and off screen "so natural."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.