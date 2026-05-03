Tony Schiavone Says He'll 'Never Forget' This Recent AEW Dynamite Moment

Last month, Darby Allin won the AEW World Championship, marking his first reign and the first time that particular title has changed hands on TV since 2022. According to Tony Schiavone on "What Happened When," the main event is one that will stick with him for a long time.

"It's one of those moments that I will never forget, because it was so well-done, it was so special, and it was a thread that we had through our entire program," Schiavone said. "To see Darby Allin win the world title and all the guys come out and celebrate with him, and the way he'd done it, I just think it's a thing that I will never forget."

The April 15 edition of "AEW Dynamite" featured a running throughline leading up to the main event between Allin and MJF. In the end, Allin bested his fellow "Pillar" in just a few short minutes, and the show closed with Allin being joined in celebration by Sting, Brody King, and a contingent of the AEW locker room.

Allin then made his first successful defense of the AEW World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa on the following episode of "Dynamite," followed by another defense against King the week after. According to Schiavone, that's something fans should expect to continue in the coming weeks.

"Darby's the type of kid that will not rest and will always defend the title, unlike a guy like MJF," he stated.

With Allin continuing to defend the title on a regular basis, though denying MJF a rematch, it remains to be seen how long Allin remains champion. The company's next pay-per-view is AEW Double or Nothing, scheduled for May 24, 2026, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City.