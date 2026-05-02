Matt Cardona Says This Former WWE Star 'Took My Indy God Hat'

Before Matt Cardona returned to WWE last year and signed as a full-time member on the main roster in January, he spent half a decade becoming one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling scene, where he developed a reputation as "The Indy God." From being open to wrestling in any promotion, to winning over 20 championships, Cardona wanted to prove that WWE made a mistake by releasing him. However, now that he's returned to the Connecticut-based promotion, he's been impressed with another star who has followed in his footsteps.

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Cardona praised former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart, who he believes has already taken his place as the face of the indie scene.

"Listen, Shotzi, she took my 'Indy God' hat and she's been killing it all over the place. We had a huge feud in GCW last year, all summer. And I'm very happy and proud of her. She's someone I didn't really know before, I knew who she was, right? But, she was just such a hard worker on the indies and was hustling and going everywhere and doing everything, making her own merch, everything that I tell people to do. Like, this girl gets it and if I'm going to leave, she's going to take my spot."

Last May, Blackheart was released from WWE after a five-year stint with the company, but she quickly garnered the interest of several indie wrestling companies over the past year, and has competed for promotion's like House Of Glory, Major League Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling. The 35-year-old has also continued to add to her resume, as she currently holds the HOG Women's Title and the MLW Women's World Featherweight Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.