Shotzi Blackheart Says WWE Release Was Only Surprising Because 'They Gave Up On Me'

Although she may currently be sidelined healing a broken arm, Shotzi has been a prominent figure on the independent circuit since her release from WWE back in May. Speaking with Saraya on "Rulebreakers", Shotzi revealed whether or not she was surprised after her release.

"Well, yes and no. I had just [come] back from an ACL tear," she said. "So coming back from [a] huge injury and not being on TV for almost a year, I was kind of not surprised."

While Shotzi's surprise of her release didn't stem from her return from injury, she did add that she felt WWE CCO Triple H had always believed in her and left her a little disappointed after receiving the news.

"I just felt like dang, they gave up on me," Shotzi said. "I was just in such a bad space for a few years, you know, just like everything that I was going through and I was coming back from injury so much stronger and not just physically but mentally too."

Looking ahead to the future, Shotzi expressed her eagerness as she's built up an ongoing storyline with current TNA star Matt Cardona in GCW. The pair have had a number of heated interactions with one another on their respective social media platforms, later meeting one another in three GCW matches throughout the months of July and August.

"Yeah. No, we're having so much fun. And that's what I like too. I never really got like a good feud at WWE. So I'm taking control of that now that I'm independent and luckily Matt [Cardona] is on the same page as me. He wants to go the distance."

