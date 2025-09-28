Shotzi Opens Up About Broken Arm, Says She's In No Hurry To Return To WWE Or Join AEW

In May this year, Shotzi parted ways with WWE, ending her six-year tenure with the promotion. While many fans have wanted her to either return to WWE or sign with AEW, Shotzi has since been competing on the independent circuit, where she seems to be enjoying herself. Unfortunately, she recently suffered a broken arm, just as she was finding her footing.

"When I first got back on the indies, I was thinking like: oh, well, like if WWE or AEW hit me up, I'm, you know, I'm gonna take whatever comes at me!" she admitted during an interview with "TMZ Sports" recently. "Like, I don't want to go back on TV, I want to, like, rehab my arm and get my strength back, so that plays into it too. I really just want to like, finish off this year and just have, like, a really good time on the indies...If I go back to TV, I'm like at full Shotzi-potential, full ballsy bada**, and I have all of my strength back in my arm."

Shotzi has surprisingly been wrestling with a broken arm for much longer than most fans realize.

"I took a steel chair to my arm while I was doing a dive, and I knew immediately," she recalled when asked if getting her arm run over by her tank was the moment she injured herself. Shotzi then added that she pushed through the aforementioned match despite knowing her arm was broken. Shotzi got more X-rays on her arm and admitted that multiple doctors said she needed surgery. Shotzi didn't want to stop her momentum on the indies and asked for a thicker cast. Shotzi also added that her doctor was worried that she might lose rotation in her arm permanently, but recent X-rays have put her at ease.

"I think we're good and I just need a few more weeks in the cast while I'm wrestling and, yeah, we're going to be golden," Shotzi said.

