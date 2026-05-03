Charlotte Flair Describes Her Onscreen WWE Persona As 'Armor'

For much of her in-ring career, wrestling fans knew Charlotte Flair as "The Queen," a highly confident and thriving multi-time world champion, prominently featured on WWE TV. Behind the scenes, though, lies Ashley Fliehr, a woman with insecurities just like any human being.

During an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Charlotte explained the major differences between her on-screen WWE persona and her real-life self, which she once tried to conceal from the public. "I wanted to create this untouchable woman that, for me, I got to pretend to be," she said. "I'm not as confident as Charlotte in my real life. So when I got to be Charlotte, I could have that like armor. Not having it all together, being vulnerable, not winning all the time. I was hiding when I was going through all those things, but rising from them is what made me better. And bringing that to Charlotte when I thought she had to be like just the best all the time. The individual losses of whether it was losing Mania or in my personal life has just made Charlotte better."

Since returning to WWE programming in early 2025, Charlotte has incorporated elements of her true self into her public appearances. On one occasion, Flair candidly spoke about the feeling of embarrassment that arose following her divorce from former WWE star Andrade. More recently, Charlotte opened up about the guilt of being a second-generation wrestler that haunted her in her early wrestling days.

Through her partnership with Alexa Bliss, fans have also gotten to see Charlotte work alongside, rather than against, someone else in the ring. Together, Charlotte and Bliss captured WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2025, with a 100-day reign following for them.